Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,133,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 98,831 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $310.48 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.60 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.17.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

