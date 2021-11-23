Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 320 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1,777.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,250,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,599,000 after purchasing an additional 282,789 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 538,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,830,000 after buying an additional 143,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 4,300 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.40, for a total transaction of $1,472,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,603,938. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $347.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $353.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

