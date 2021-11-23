Fluity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fluity has a market cap of $392,875.15 and $9.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fluity has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fluity Profile

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,537,188 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

