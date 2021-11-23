Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Fluidra stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.62. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

