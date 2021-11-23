Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,728,000 after buying an additional 1,254,496 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,255,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after buying an additional 111,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,425,000 after buying an additional 179,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,114,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 95,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 226,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

