Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLXN. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $9.12 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.
