FLC Capital Advisors Has $10.79 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 3.2% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710,699 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622,353 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,788,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,616,000 after acquiring an additional 563,086 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after buying an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period.

IUSB stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

