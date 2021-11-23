FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

PFE stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

