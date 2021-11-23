Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,988,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after acquiring an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.35. 24,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a market capitalization of $257.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $65.70 and a 12-month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

