Five Oceans Advisors Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.78.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.33. 46,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $141.16 and a 52-week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.