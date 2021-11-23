Five Oceans Advisors Invests $2.45 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.49. 412,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021,967. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

