Five Oceans Advisors Invests $1.08 Million in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock worth $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $335.62. 538,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,795,510. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

