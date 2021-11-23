Five Oceans Advisors Buys Shares of 1,087 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,087 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after purchasing an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $544.15. 85,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $545.42.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

