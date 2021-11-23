Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,659 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 226,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,297,072. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

