First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Trading Down 1.4%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.73 and last traded at $21.73. 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) by 2,079.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

