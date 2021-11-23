First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

