First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter valued at $304,000. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.