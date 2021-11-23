First Trust Advisors LP Sells 75,903 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after buying an additional 245,069 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,080,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 476,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

