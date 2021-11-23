First Trust Advisors LP Sells 6,664 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $1,880,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler purchased 22,615 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $500,696.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IHRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

IHRT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.20. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.92.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

