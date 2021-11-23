First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,541,393 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,541,393 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after acquiring an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

