First Trust Advisors LP Makes New $606,000 Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUE opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

