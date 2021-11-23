First Trust Advisors LP Invests $538,000 in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 82,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Precigen during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Precigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Precigen by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $740.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.28. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 685,910 shares of company stock worth $3,848,031. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

