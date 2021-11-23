First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Yelp were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 4,916.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,772 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,855 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,191 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yelp alerts:

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Yelp stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $147,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.