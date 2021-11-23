First Trust Advisors LP Buys 3,518 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kaman were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the second quarter worth about $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman during the first quarter worth about $186,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE KAMN opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 357.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 727.34%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

