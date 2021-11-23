First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,327 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the period.

NBH stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

