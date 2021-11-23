Firo (FIRO) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Firo has a market capitalization of $92.52 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $7.34 or 0.00013036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000569 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,600,712 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

