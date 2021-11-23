Finning International (FINGF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) recently:
- 11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/9/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.23.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
