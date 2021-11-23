Finning International (FINGF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Finning International (OTCMKTS: FINGF) recently:

11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$41.50 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Finning International Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $32.23.

Get Finning International Inc alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.