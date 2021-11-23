Financial Survey: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) vs. SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) and SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.5% of Ocugen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of SpringWorks Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Ocugen has a beta of 4.5, meaning that its stock price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringWorks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ocugen and SpringWorks Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40 SpringWorks Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ocugen currently has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 4.22%. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $117.50, indicating a potential upside of 72.84%. Given SpringWorks Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SpringWorks Therapeutics is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocugen and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14% SpringWorks Therapeutics N/A -20.74% -19.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocugen and SpringWorks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocugen $42.62 million 35.43 -$21.82 million N/A N/A SpringWorks Therapeutics $35.00 million 95.66 -$45.57 million ($2.19) -31.04

Ocugen has higher revenue and earnings than SpringWorks Therapeutics.

Summary

SpringWorks Therapeutics beats Ocugen on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors. The company is also developing mirdametinib, an oral small molecule MEK inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 1-associated plexiform neurofibromas; Nirogacestat + belantamab mafodotin -blmf, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); and Nirogacestat + ALLO-715 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of RRMM. In addition, it is developing Nirogacestat + teclistamab, which is in clinical stage that targets BCMA and CD3; Nirogacestat + elranatamab; Nirogacestat + PBCAR269A, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for allogeneic BCMA CAR T cell therapy; Mirdametinib that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of NF1-PN; Mirdametinib + lifirafenib, a combination therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or refractory solid tumors; and BGB-3245, an oral selective small molecule inhibitor of monomeric and dimeric forms of activating BRAF mutations, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company has collaborations with BeiGene, Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline LLC, and Allogene to develop combination approaches with nirogacestat and mirdametinib; and license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for nirogacestat and mirdametinib. It also has a license agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and the Flanders Institute for Biotechnology; and clinical trial collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

