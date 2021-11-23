Financial Contrast: Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) versus Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $356.58 million 9.52 -$423.38 million $0.49 80.61

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Six Flags Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A Six Flags Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78

Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus target price of $54.11, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment 3.58% -4.06% 1.62%

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

