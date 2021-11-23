Financial Analysis: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 20.52 $349.25 million $3.38 82.62 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Etsy and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 3 17 0 2.85 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $251.37, suggesting a potential downside of 9.98%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than MedX.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 21.55% 77.17% 16.43% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

