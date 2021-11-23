Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 137,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,652. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Field Trip Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

