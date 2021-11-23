FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.53 Billion

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $22.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $23.30 billion. FedEx posted sales of $20.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $90.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.46 billion to $92.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.82 billion to $95.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,459,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,091,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,909,705 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $854,771,000 after acquiring an additional 236,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,769. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

