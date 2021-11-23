Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

