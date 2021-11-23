Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$730.00.

FFH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of FFH traded up C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$577.07. 24,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$421.32 and a 1 year high of C$609.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$524.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$544.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

