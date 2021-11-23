Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $28,654,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $337.53 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.21. The stock has a market cap of $938.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.