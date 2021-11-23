Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

XOM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 563,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

