Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $1.26. Expedia Group posted earnings per share of ($2.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $9.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,665 shares of company stock worth $39,582,021. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $173.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

