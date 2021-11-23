Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.13.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of EXC stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,354,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,139,000 after acquiring an additional 630,026 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after buying an additional 724,918 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,772,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,585,000 after buying an additional 177,123 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.