Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Christopher M. Crane Sells 285,000 Shares

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 4,456,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Exelon by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

