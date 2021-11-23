Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Position Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,596,000 after buying an additional 544,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after buying an additional 531,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,392,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.