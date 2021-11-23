Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the October 14th total of 156,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolving Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOL. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.28. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

