EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EVN has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33.
EVN Company Profile
See Also: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.