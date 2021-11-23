EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in October

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EVN has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.33.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

