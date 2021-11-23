EventChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33,363.00 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One EventChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. EventChain has a market cap of $476,999.35 and approximately $33,363.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00235038 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00088732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

