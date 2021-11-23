Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $351,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $43.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.