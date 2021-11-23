Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 66,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.87.

