ESBC One Day Trading Volume Reaches $78,325.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 23rd. ESBC has a total market cap of $931,312.18 and $78,325.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ESBC has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

