ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in Visa by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Visa by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 9,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.79. The stock had a trading volume of 312,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $192.81 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

