ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $248,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 94,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

