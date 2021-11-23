ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589,679 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,513. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.90.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

