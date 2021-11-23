Ernie Herrman Sells 18,000 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,021,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $44,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

