Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Best Buy Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.07. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

BBY stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 85,232 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

